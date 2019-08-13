Meet Earick Beann, author of "Pointe Patrol: How nine people (and a dog) saved their neighborhood from one of the most destructive fires in California’s history" from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave.
He writes: "On Oct. 9, 2017, California suffered one of the most destructive fires in its history. The Tubbs Fire burned 5,643 structures and killed 22 people in Sonoma County.The fire department was completely overwhelmed and was so busy trying to save lives that they had to let many houses burn rather than waste resources in trying to protect them.
"During this chaos, nine of us snuck back into our neighborhood in the mandatory evacuation zone and formed a vigilante fire force. We called ourselves the Pointe Patrol, and saved our neighborhood, as well as an apartment complex across the street from certain destruction.
"As if the fires weren't enough, we found ourselves in the midst of anarchy, with looters running unchecked through the streets. We chased them out of houses with shovels, confronted them when they showed up in disguise, and patrolled the area with a completely over-the-top Doberman. The other neighbors who had evacuated organized themselves into our support network and supplied us with food and equipment, which they passed through to us across the police lines. My wife and I were part of that nine-person team and experienced all of this firsthand. This is the story of what happened at Viewpointe Circle during those two weeks in October."
100% of profits from the sale of the book go to support fire victims and families of fallen first responders.