Copperfield Books will be hosting not one but four authors from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at 1330 Lincoln Street, Calistoga.
Alicia Bien: "Evolution of a Wine Drinker"
Do you like wine but don’t know anything about it except it’s 1.) Alcoholic and 2.) Wet? Well, Alicia Bien is here to remedy that. Here's a collection of wine short stories, the highs—and lows—of Alicia’s own evolution as a wine drinker from novice to—many bottles later—an expert wine bottle opener. These pages contain an alphabet’s worth of wine stories from “Drinking Alone” and "How the Army Changed My Life," to “Ullage, Uvula, U Know” and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah, Zip-A-Dee-Ay, My Oh My What a Zinfandel Day.” So grab a bottle, sit back and enjoy. Cheers!
Wendy Chavin: "Lie of the Land"
Sonoma County is famous for its wine, and as its vintages grow more highly acclaimed, small family wineries are being snapped up by the rich and famous. In this tale of greed, deception, and death, one such offer leads not to wealth but to murder.
Tom Chorneau: "A Little Scherzo Plays Drytown"
Benny’s wife of twenty-five years leaves him for a 2009 Harley Fat Bob and a quest for something more. Benny, a simple shopkeeper, resigns himself to go the distance alone. But this is Drytown, a place tucked and magically folded into the Sierra foothills.
Anthony Correia: "Forever Road"
As the residents of Forester Road struggle through their problems, both Emma and Greggory are brought to a deeper understanding of love in its many forms—painful, alluring, sizzling, and gracious. While exploring these themes, 'Forever Road' highlights the importance of living for today and in the end offers a reminder of what true love really means.