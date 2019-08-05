Stand up comedy and book reading all in one. Join Nina G, author of the newly released "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen" for a free evening of comedy, stories and insights, from 7 - 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at Copperfields' Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
Nina will talk about her journey to overcome internalized stigma related to her feelings about stuttering to becoming, at the time she started, the world's only female stuttering stand up comedian. From childhood experiences growing up in an Italian-Catholic family, brushes with famous comedians to cringe-worthy interactions with people who didn't get stuttering.
Nina G bills herself as “The San Francisco Bay Area’s Only Female Stuttering Comedian.” On stage, she encounters the occasional heckler, but off stage she is often confronted with people’s comments toward her stuttering; listeners completing her sentences, inquiring, “Did you forget your name?” and giving unwanted advice like “slow down and breathe” are common. (As if she never thought about slowing down and breathing in her over thirty years of stuttering.)
When Nina started comedy nearly ten years ago, she was the only woman in the world of stand-up who stuttered―not a surprise, since men outnumber women four to one among those who stutter and comedy is a male-dominated profession. Nina’s brand of comedy reflects the experience of many people with disabilities in that the problem with disability isn’t in the person with it but in a society that isn’t always accessible or inclusive.