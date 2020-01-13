Join playwright Terry Baum and editor Carolyn Myers for an evening of theatrical and literary entertainment at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
Baum is San Francisco’s own slightly world-renowned lesbian playwright, and will read from her new play anthology, One Dyke’s Theater.
“This collection of plays is a delicious read, really funny and often moving. I seldom laugh out loud while reading, but I did with this anthology.” Tara Ayres, San Francisco Bay Times
Baum and Myers have been working on this book for two years and are very proud of this collection of ten plays, spanning four decades of ground-breaking feminist theater.
Baum’s Dos Lesbos(1981), inspired the first anthology of lesbian plays so far recorded in the history of the universe – Places, Please(1985). These ten plays span 40 years of theater about lesbian lives, from absurd farce to gripping historical drama. Baum’s pioneer works have been lauded by critics and produced all over the world. Her latest play, HICK: A Love Story, was chosen Best of Fringe in the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival and honored as a Fringe Fave in the 2015 New York Fringe Festival.
For more information visit https://www.liliththeater.com/.