Memorial Day weekend: Cameo On Demand Cinema presents Safari West’s 'Zoomfari'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cameo Cinema's on-demand service will present the first-ever "Zoomfari" digital adventure, a real-time virtual visit to the Safari West preserve west of Calistoga, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23.

Interact in real time with the giraffes of Safari West and ask questions of the expert game rangers who care for the animals. Cathy Buck, the Cameo's owner and Creative Director, will host this completely unscripted and unpredictable safari adventure via Zoom. Safari West’s wildlife ecologist, Alex Coburn, will be your “Zoomfari” guide and take your questions live from the preserve.

The Cameo is pairing “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” part of its popular Science on Screen Series, with the Giraffe “Zoomfari” for Memorial Day weekend. This documentary follows Dr. Anne Innis Dagg as she retraces her groundbreaking 1956 journey to study giraffes in the wild. At 87, Dagg remains passionate, funny and modest and is the heart of this movie, rated 100% Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at cameocinema.com/on-demand. You can reserve your “Zoomfari” seat at cameocinemafoundation.org/cameo-on-demand.