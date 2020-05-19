Memorial Day weekend: Cameo On Demand Cinema presents Safari West’s 'Zoomfari'

The Cameo Cinema's on-demand service will present the first-ever "Zoomfari" digital adventure, a real-time virtual visit to the Safari West preserve west of Calistoga, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
Interact in real time with the giraffes of Safari West and ask questions of the expert game rangers who care for the animals. Cathy Buck, the Cameo's owner and Creative Director, will host this completely unscripted and unpredictable safari adventure via Zoom. Safari West’s wildlife ecologist, Alex Coburn, will be your “Zoomfari” guide and take your questions live from the preserve.
The Cameo is pairing “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” part of its popular Science on Screen Series, with the Giraffe “Zoomfari” for Memorial Day weekend. This documentary follows Dr. Anne Innis Dagg as she retraces her groundbreaking 1956 journey to study giraffes in the wild. At 87, Dagg remains passionate, funny and modest and is the heart of this movie, rated 100% Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at cameocinema.com/on-demand. You can reserve your “Zoomfari” seat at cameocinemafoundation.org/cameo-on-demand.
“Enjoying wild animals in their natural environment is just one way to enhance your experience of seeing the world you live in,” Buck said. “We still are engaged in a lively public discussion on climate, so I wanted to use the power of film to celebrate the wild places on Earth and stewardship of the environment.”
Because of the current shelter-at-home directive, the movie is only available on the Cameo's On Demand Cinema platform from Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25. The live “Zoomfari” experience is only available at 10 a.m. May 23 via your personal Zoom link.
