Miss Calistoga 1948 recalls 'great times' as a teenager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean Kelly graduated from Calistoga High School in 1949. She now lives in Walnut Creek and shared these photos and memories of her days in Calistoga.

In the 1940s my folks owned Kelly's Village Green which later was named Cafe Sarafornia. The teenagers used to hang out at Kelly's Village Green in the 1940s and play the juke box, pin ball machine, sip cokes. Great times!

I was asked to be in the Miss Calistoga contest in 1948 by Mr. Butler who owned the meat market. Different businesses sponsored the girls. I won, and had to stand for a photo with Mayor Johnny Ghisolfo, who owned the Mount View Hotel.