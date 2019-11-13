You might say Nina Pedersen is a one-man-band. As the music director for the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School music program, she is also its teacher, fundraiser, and events organizer.
But when it comes to playing “Taps” at Calistoga’s veterans events, she and her son, Christian, share the civic privilege.
The duo has been playing “Taps” since the younger Pedersen was in the fifth or sixth grade. He’s now a sophomore.
“Taps” is not necessarily a hard song to play, “but it’s a hard song to make sound good,” Christian said. Plus, the song is usually played after veterans and their families have shared poignant memories with the crowd.
“You’re by yourself and it’s usually an emotional moment,” Nina Pedersen said. “That’s the hard part. And you don’t want to miss a note. You want it to be perfect because you’re honoring someone who’s passed.”
The moving trumpet solo is traditionally played at somber military events like funerals, but had its origin as a bugle call during the American Civil War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is credited to Union General Daniel Adams Butterfield, who, in 1862, adapted it from a French final call signaling the end of the day for his brigade. It was given the name “Taps” in 1874, and by 1891 it was required to be played at military funeral ceremonies by Army infantry regulations.
Nina and Christian Pedersen also regularly perform with the school’s band in a number of fun events around town including most recently at Castello di Amorosa when it was named “Best Tasting room 2019” in August. Nina Pedersen had arranged for her son and fellow trumpet player Aaron Heth to play a fanfare.
Pedersen, music director since 2003, also leads the band in playing in various parades, the Christmas tree lighting, homecoming parade, all the school concerts, and Rotary and Soroptimist events. She also plays trombone in the Saint Helena Community Band.
Nina grew up playing music. Another son, Andrew, also plays the trumpet. Christian started playing the instrument in the third grade.
“I started him early,” Nina said. “He saw me play and he really, really wanted to play the trumpet,” and he got one for Christmas.
The family took Christian to see famed trumpeter Chris Botti in Napa, and Botti invited the youngster to play drums with him on stage.
“It was really cool,” Christian said.
So, what makes a good trumpet player?
“Concentration and air. You have to have a lot of air, and focus it, and listen,” Nina Pedersen said. “He’s kind of got a leg up on the other kids because he’s watched me since he was little.”
The school band has also racked up numerous awards over the years including those from New York City’s Heritage Festival, and Six Flags Great America. In the spring they will compete at the California Music Educators Association Competition, or “The Festival.”