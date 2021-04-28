Mother Nature's Medicine: Upgrade your energy with flower essences

Essences can be absorbed through the skin, as well as ingested, to receive their benefits. Combining the two feels very holistic to me.

Mother Nature is vast and generous with her magical medicines from flora to fauna and beyond. One of my teachers, the late Steve Johnson (founder of Alaskan Essences) purported that putting a drop of any essence in the ocean changed the vibrational energy of the entire body of water.

The process for making essences is transferring the energy of the plant or gem into water that is then referred to as "the mother water." This is done by pouring spring water into a bowl, placing blossoms or gems into the bowl and allowing the sun to transfer the energy into the water. The ritual is done in a day after 3-4 hours of sunlight exposure. Then to a dosage bottle you add half brandy to half spring water and a few drops of the mother water. If you are giving the essence to children or cannot have alcohol a different choice for preserving is glycerin. For environmental essences, such as Chalice Well or Full Moon Reflection, the mother water is taken from the source. There are many intricacies and preferences with this process so I have just presented a simplified version.