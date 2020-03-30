Motivation and options for staying fit during Shelter at Home

Whether home with kids and family, partners or roommates, or all alone, sheltering at home can take its toll on all of us, emotionally and physically.
Especially for those used to an active lifestyle — who regularly head to the gym to take a class or lift weights, participate in yoga or spin classes, or a running or cycling club — cabin fever and inactivity can be rough. Thankfully, there are all kinds of opportunities to stay fit even if you didn’t work out before the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order came through.
Health and fitness experts agree that regular exercise helps to maintain strong immune systems as well as boosting moods. As reported in the March 18 issue of The Atlantic, Karen Glanz, an epidemiology and nursing professor at the University of Pennsylvania recommends taking walks, running, hiking, and biking. “Being outdoors is best if the weather is agreeable, and if the place where people live is safe to be outdoors.”
Parks and Rec to the rescue
But if your outdoor time is limited, the City of Calistoga’s Parks and Recreation Department has created an “At Home Recreation” resource center on its website to help the community engage in meaningful, active, and mindful ways to stay healthy. Through a partnership with Calistoga Fit, residents can take part in a program called Simply Move. Just follow Calistoga Fit on Instagram, Facebook, or on its website where it posts free daily workouts with demonstration videos by their staff. Gym equipment is not required. One workout involves hopping over, punching, and throwing pillows on the floor; another shows how to use everyday objects such as water bottles, soup cans, or jugs of detergent for an upper-body strength workout. Put all those cans of beans you bought to good use!
Challenge yourself
Calistoga Fit is also offering free OnDemand classes to all its members as well as a 30-day Simply Move challenge with short workouts you can do at home or outdoors. Its March Madness Challenge that offers seven days of free workouts; these are also posted on the gym’s Facebook page and Instagram. If you don’t belong to the gym, you can access Calistoga Fit’s OnDemand digital platform for $14.99 per month.
Even if you’ve never practiced before, yoga is an excellent way to stretch and build strength while focusing on breath and mindfulness, definite stress reducers. There are many online options for yoga at all levels, including yoga classes for kids. Two places to start are Yoga for Everyone and Cosmic Kids Yoga. While a yoga mat is nice, you don’t need one or fancy leggings to do yoga. To get a cardio dance-style workout, turn to YouTube where there are loads of online options.
Calendar your workouts
But how do you get or stay motivated to exercise when it’s so much easier to connect with friends via chats, read, watch movies and laze on the couch, especially on rainy days? Says Jaqui Almond, co-owner of Calistoga Fit and parent of four children, “My family does a ‘morning movement’ class; we either play outside, go on a walk, or do a Simply Move or online class before homeschool starts on rainy days, and we take regular breaks for recess where we might do a relay race or scavenger hunt. For adults, add your workout to your daily calendar just as you would with any other meeting. Use Zoom or Facetime with a friend and do a workout together, or send each other challenges.”
Fresh air, fresh outlook
Parks and Rec also reminds Calistogans that many of our county parks and hiking trails are still open including the Oat Hill Mine trail and the Napa Vine Trail from lower Washington Street to Dunaweal, right here in town. You can walk, run, or bike with a buddy as long as you stay several feet apart. If you’re anything like me you will find getting outdoors or taking an online fitness class will not only make you feel better, but it will make the myriad challenges of this difficult time much easier to bear.
Resources:
http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/departments-services/parks-recreation/at-home-recreation-resource-center
info@calistlogafit.com for questions.
From Napa HealthQuest:
Bootcamp! This is a fun one to follow along https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4kjD1JUXaM
HealthQuest HIIT Workout https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EFV3oZON1E
This Pump class can be done in your living room or backyard! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG4JGzb55IQ
