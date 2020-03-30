Motivation and options for staying fit during Shelter at Home

Whether home with kids and family, partners or roommates, or all alone, sheltering at home can take its toll on all of us, emotionally and physically.

Especially for those used to an active lifestyle — who regularly head to the gym to take a class or lift weights, participate in yoga or spin classes, or a running or cycling club — cabin fever and inactivity can be rough. Thankfully, there are all kinds of opportunities to stay fit even if you didn’t work out before the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order came through.

Health and fitness experts agree that regular exercise helps to maintain strong immune systems as well as boosting moods. As reported in the March 18 issue of The Atlantic, Karen Glanz, an epidemiology and nursing professor at the University of Pennsylvania recommends taking walks, running, hiking, and biking. “Being outdoors is best if the weather is agreeable, and if the place where people live is safe to be outdoors.”

Parks and Rec to the rescue