Triple S Ranch is proud to announce the third annual Holiday Party and Fundraiser for the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Holiday Party and Fundraiser will be from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15 2018, at Triple S Ranch, 4600 Mountain Home Ranch Rd. near Calistoga.
The event raises money to help the department purchase much needed updated wild land firefighting equipment.
Triple S is an historic 1860s California ranch and is especially grateful to local first responders in light of the fact the ranch was almost lost in the Tubbs Fire last year. MVFD is invaluable to the community and we want to support them in any way we can.
Everyone is invited to come and enjoy food, wine and beer from local purveyors. There will be live bands, dancing, an assortment of raffle items, a locally handcrafted door prize, and other surprises throughout the night. The $30 tickets entitle you to unlimited food and drink and help the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department purchase vital equipment.
If you are unable to attend our event but would like to contribute to Mountain Volunteer Fire, donations can be mailed directly to the firehouse using the enclosed envelope (Tax I.D. #94-2453025) or by visiting the website .