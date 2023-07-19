Visit We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, on July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon for a relaxing morning with 60 sanctuary cats, a warm cup of coffee from Jeff’s Coffee Cart and music courtesy of A Study in Strings.

We Care Animal Rescue is a donor-funded no-kill shelter that provides care for cats, according to the press release. This concert will support them in providing life-saving care, valuable emotional and monetary support, and critical animal welfare resources to the community.

A Study in Strings is a string quartet made up of local musicians who play “classical music with a reimagined twist,” according to the press release. All music played at the event promises to be easy to enjoy and at a cat-friendly volume.

The event came to be after Rebecca Roudman, a Santa Rosa Symphony cellist, visited We Care Animal Rescue and was inspired by the care and kindness shown to the cats. “This place is doing it right,” she wrote in the press release. “The love the staff shows to the cats and the quality of life for the cats blew me away, and I wanted to have a concert to help them.”

There is a suggested donation of $20 but all are welcome to attend. Donations and seating arrangements can be made at Eventbrite. Call the sanctuary at 707-963-7044 for more information.

Dogstar coming soon to Napa

Rock band Dogstar, featuring guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, returns to Napa this August.

The band, which reunited at BottleRock Napa Valley in May, will perform at the Uptown Theatre on Aug. 22.

The band released its first new song in two decades “Everything Turns Around” on Wednesday. A new album is expected to be released in October.

Tickets for the August show go on sale Friday, July 21. For details, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Uptown Theatre is located at 1350 Third St. in downtown Napa.

To learn more about Dogstar's upcoming tour, including upcoming dates in San Francisco and Sacramento, visit dogstarofficial.com.

UpStage Napa Valley holds auditions

UpStage Napa Valley Community Theater is holding auditions for its annual PlayFest from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Westminster Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena.

A variety of roles are available for nine new 15-minute plays.

Headshot and résumé are not necessary, but bring them if you have them. Sides (chosen scenes from plays that are being casted) will be provided.

Rehearsals will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Rehearsals will be held one day a week beginning Aug. 28. There will be a $100 stipend per actor per production.

Performances will be on Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29, and Nov. 10-12.

For details email info@upstagenapavalley.org or call Sharie Renault at 707-337-5850.

Debut novel “One Friday in Napa” hits shelves Aug. 29

Jennifer Hamm's debut novel "One Friday in Napa" published by She Writes Press, tells the tale of Vene and her estranged mother Olivia. When Vene hears her mother is dying, she returns to Napa to visit her but finds Olivia as harsh as ever. Things change when Vene stumbles upon her mother’s old cookbook and discovers a side of Olivia she never knew existed: one full of passion, romance and duty. Vene decides she must discover more about this side of her mother before it’s too late.

Hamm graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts in English and started her writing career with screenplays before becoming a global travel writer. She has a long running blog, “It’s Only For a Year,” in which she chronicles her experiences raising four boys in two different countries: they split their time between Los Angeles and London.

“One Friday in Napa” is described as perfect for fans of “The Dutch House” and “The Paper Palace” in the press release. It is available for purchase Aug. 29.