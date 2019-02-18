Napa Valley wine writer Kelli White has received the "Oscar" of wine writing awards in London, something seldom accomplished by an American.
White received the 2018 Chairman’s Award at the Louis Roederer International Wine Writer Awards in London for her essay on phylloxera, a microscopic aphid that caused the remake of the wine industry in Napa Valley.
In it, she explains how the insect, native to the Mississippi Valley, traveled all over the globe, devastating historically important vineyards and paving the way for modern grafting practices.
“The Louis Roederer International Wine Writer Awards is kind of like the Oscars for wine writers. It’s a very British thing. I, a young American woman, am definitely an outsider,” said White.
White is a writer for GuildSomm, a nonprofit international educational organization for sommeliers and wine professionals, and also the author of author of “Napa Valley: Then & Now.”
“The Devastator: Phylloxera Vastatrix & The Remaking of the World of Wine,” appeared on the GuildSomm website.
White said she researched the phylloxera piece plumbing the archives of the UC Davis Library, ordering historical studies, and consulting local experts. Her list included Dr. Stephen J. Krebs, program coordinator of the viticulture and winery technology program at Napa Valley College.
“Dr. Krebs was instrumental in uncovering information about the lifecycle of phylloxera,” she said.
White learned Napa Valley was one of the few parts of the world where phylloxera struck twice, in the 1890s and again in the 1980s.
“AxR1, a grape rootstock widely used in California viticulture, was insufficiently resistant to phylloxera,” White said. “Much of the Napa Valley’s monumental growth between the 1960s and 1980 was on AxR1 rootstock, so it (that growth) was followed by a swift decline. I think that’s what fast-tracked Napa’s growth, the local industry’s recovery in the mid-1980s and early 1990s.”
White estimates that after the second reemergence of phylloxera, California wine growers had to replant 50,000 acres of vines statewide. The total cost was over one billion dollars.
“The silver lining of this tragedy was that California vintners could completely redesign their vineyards, which resulted in a refining of varieties statewide. Notably, 1991 saw Cabernet Sauvignon finally overtake Chardonnay as the most widely planted wine grape in Napa Valley,” wrote White.
The massive replanting “gave growers and vintners a blank slate” to plant more fashionable varieties, setting up the Napa Valley up for the success it saw in the 1990s, White said.
What the award means
White was also nominated in 2016 for the “best emerging writer” award, the year after “Napa Valley: Then & Now” was published. She said the Chairman’s Award is not awarded every year.
“The category for which I was nominated this time was the Ramos Pinto online communicator award. I didn’t win that award. I was so close that the judges gave me what was basically a runner-up award,” said White.
White said her prizes included a statue and a magnum of Roederer Cristal Champagne.
“I received the award in person by attending the awards ceremony in September at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. Giants like Andrew Jefford, a wine columnist for Decanter, Steven Spurrier, a British wine expert, and Janics Robinson (a British wine critic) were there. I’m still in disbelief,” said White.
Since White won the award, she has received many offers to write for other publications.
“I can’t accept because I write exclusively for GuildSomm. But I walk a little bit taller now,” said White.
White said she plans to continue writing for GuildSomm and write more books. She recently assisted with research for the New York-focused chapter for the upcoming edition of “The World Atlas of Wine.”
A move to Oregon
White recently moved from her Napa home of nine years to Portland, Oregon.
“My husband, Scott Brenner, and I both felt it was time for a change. I’m from Massachusetts, but Scott is from Seattle. Moving here, we will be a little bit closer to his family and childhood friends,” she said.
White said the shift will require finding a new facility to ferment and bottle Houndstooth Wines. She and Brenner founded the brand in 2011.
“For the past few years, we have been buying fruit from the Willamette Valley. Now it’ll be good that we’ll be in a city that’s in close proximity to where we will do the crush,” said White.
White said she will miss the sunshine and sense of community in Napa.
“You know everybody and can count on your neighbors. I liked that intimacy of living in a small town,” said White.
White came to Napa Valley in May 2010. Prior to her arrival, she was a sommelier for Veritas, a now-closed New York City restaurant known as a “wine haven.” She had also written for a wide variety of wine publications, including The Somm Journal, now known as The Sommelier Journal, Organic Wine Journal, The World Atlas of Fine Wine, and the Robb Report, the latter being an American luxury lifestyle publication.
“Before I got here, I didn’t have a nuanced appreciation for California wines. Living here forced me to look at my preconceived notions about California wine,” said White, adding that living in Napa Valley helped her learn a great deal more about the history and vintners behind many local wines.
“It’s hard not to get an education when you’re surrounded by so many pioneers. Coming here was the best thing I could have done for my career,” said White.
White plans to continue educating sommeliers, wine professionals, and wine enthusiasts about what Napa Valley has to offer through teaching the Napa Master Class for GuildSomm.
“I travel and teach 3-hour master classes, which are very intensive, in nine different cities. I also plan to present this year at the Toronto California Wine Fair (an annual trade show for California wine in Canada),” she said.
White’s goal is to help a wide audience drop their preconceived notions about how California and Napa Valley wines are supposed to taste, she said. She particularly enjoys helping people appreciate how well Napa wines age.
“One time I was asked to come to Stockholm to do a private tasting for sommeliers. I brought 20 and 30-year old wines from Napa that I knew would show well. The sommeliers thought they were not going to like what I brought. They found themselves really loving it,” White said. “One sommelier came up to me and said, ‘I’ll never say I don’t like California wine again.’ That’s why I do this.”