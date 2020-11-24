Napa Bookmine team launches nonprofit organization

Teen Review Council

Are you a teen that loves to read? Do you know a teen that loves to read? Join NBLF’s Teen Review Council and you’ll get to read books that haven’t been published yet. Write reviews of upcoming releases and work with the Napa Bookmine team to decide what books to carry in their stores. Your reviews will also be published on the NBLF blog.

The Teen Review Council is a new program open to teens ages 13-17. The council will meet once a month in 2021 to discuss the books they’ve read, pick out new books, etc. Due to COVID-19, all meetings will occur virtually. Apply to the Teen Review Council here.

Teacher Wishlists

Are you an educator in the Napa Valley? Are you looking for specific books to add to your classroom library? Create a wishlist and NBLF will work with their partners at Napa Bookmine to make sure your order is fulfilled. Create a wishlist here.

Community Support