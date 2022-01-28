Napa County Author's Forum features Alka Joshi

Alka Joshi is the featured author for the 2022 Authors Forum, an online event to be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. hosted by the Napa County American Association of University Women.

Joshi is the author of "The Henna Artist" and "The Secret Keeper of Jaipur." She will be interviewed by Shobha Rao, author of "Girls Burn Brighter," who was a guest speaker for the 2020 Authors Forum.

Tickets are $40. All proceeds will fund scholarships for local women and girls offered by the Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation. Buy tickets through Eventbrite at bit.ly/AuthorsForum2022 or by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for Napa Authors Forum 2022.

Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check to Toby Mitchell at 26 Lighthouse Ct., Napa, CA 94559. Indicate your email address on the memo line of your check so you can receive the Zoom invitation. Recordings will be available if you are not able to watch live.

Zoom invitations will be sent to all attendees. Books are available for purchase from Napa Bookmine. Please mention the AAUW Author Forum as a portion of the sales will be donated to the Scholarship Foundation.