Napa County Master Gardeners: The Great Tomato Sale is Coming

To many of us, nothing says “summer” like the taste of a just-picked tomato, right off the vine, still warm from the sun. In fact, this is probably why many homegrown tomatoes never make it into the house.

The University of California Master Gardeners of Napa are ready for all tomato lovers, with their annual tomato plant sale on April 9 through 11. It is the major fundraiser for the Master Gardeners, who put on workshops and classes and have an advice line for local home gardeners.

This year’s sale will be different from sales past. Because of COVID restrictions, customers will no longer stand in long lines for selection and payment. It will be a COVID-safe online sale, with orders taken now through April 7.

Customers will be given appointments for curbside pickup on April 9 through 11. They will bring a copy of their order sheet and UC Master Gardeners will drop the plants in the trunk of the car. For more information on how it will work, plus a list of the tomatoes for sale and descriptions, an order sheet, growing tips, a tracking sheet and more, go to napamg.ucanr.edu.