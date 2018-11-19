The Napa Regional Dance Company will present the classic ballet The Nutcracker for three performances only on Dec. 15 and 16 at The Lincoln Theater in Yountville. This beautiful holiday tradition, now in its 18th year, will feature the orchestrations of Symphony Napa Valley.
The dance company features classically trained dancers ranging in age from seven to 17 years old. The young men and women come from across the Napa Valley, from American Canyon to Angwin to train, often up to five days a week at the Napa studio. As the saying goes, “It takes a village,” and the production is a true community effort. The cast also includes a group of adult volunteers sharing the stage in act one.
Performances will be held on Saturday Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 707-944-9400 or online at lincolntheater.org.
For more information about NRDC, visit www.naparegionaldance.com. To discover more about the supporting foundation, Napa Regional Dance Foundation, go to naparegionaldancefoundation.org.