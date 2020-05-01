Napa native tells stories of beginnings of Napa Valley’s different cuisines

In response to an email request, Brown writes: “First is the Arcade Restaurant, particularly during the period when it was owned by the Hatton family. The Hattons were a prominent black family who came to California in the early 1850s and then settled in Napa, having relocated from Massachusetts. This is the only historical restaurant I have found that was owned by African Americans. The restaurant had operated in Napa since about the 1850s, and they owned it from 1887 until it burned down in July 1888.

“Second is the California Restaurant in Napa during the brief period it was operated by two Japanese American men C.M Kitoku (or Kitoa) and J. Nankagawa. They served the usual — tamales and oysters — in the spring of 1902. I couldn’t track down any information about them, but this is the only historical instance of Japanese Americans operating a restaurant in Napa County.”

Answering an email question about why she wrote “Lost Restaurants,” Brown said her first book, “Hidden History of Napa Valley,” explored “marginalized communities and how they shaped the county and made it what it is today.