Napa Open Space plans summer day camp at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

Napa Open Space District is planning to host a summer camp at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park Camp Calypso, Monday through Friday, August 2-6, for kids ages 8-12, and the Junior Counselor Program for ages 13-17.

Participants will meet new friends, build lasting memories, take part in hiking, swimming, nature education and activities, crafts and group games, night hike and campfire activities, visit historical site, outdoor cooking, and more.

If you are interested in either of these, go to https://napaoutdoors.org/summercamp/ to fill out an interest form to be the first to know when registration will open.

Cost is $400 per child, and scholarships for summer camps are available for families with significant financial need.

Campers will need to pack water bottle, lunch and snacks daily. All campers should bring a day pack and swim gear.

Extended care is available between 8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. at $50 for the entire duration of camp. Can be purchased during registration.

Summer Camp scholarships are provided to families with significant financial need, and will be given on a first-come first-served basis while funding lasts.