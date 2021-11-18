Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra makes its debut

Napa Valley has a new orchestra — the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, composed of 21 local string musicians. Their Winter Chamber Music Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. Admission is free.

The concert will include Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, The Corelli Christmas Concerto, Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso, and the Holst’s St. Paul Suite.

Concertmaster and music director for the orchestra is Matthew Vincent, a gifted violinist as well as conductor, who began his musical studies at age 7 and made his first public appearance at New York’s Steinway Hall at the age of 9. He has since performed in North America, Europe, and the Far East as a soloist and as a member of numerous chamber groups and orchestras.

He regularly plays in the Oakland Symphony, the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Orchestra, and in chamber groups Steel and Ivory, the Sierra Ensemble, and as concertmaster of the Vintners’ Chamber Orchestra. He recently played in Carnegie Hall as part of the Interharmony International Music Festival. Napans may have seen him performing with the Festival Napa Valley.

He has also played in the Aloha International Piano Festival, the Cambridge String Academy, the Viva Vivaldi Festival in Mexico City, and the Mimir Chamber Music Festival in Fort Worth, Texas.

Principal Second Violinist Mark Hodgson has a more unusual background. After earning his bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies and master’s degree in Spanish, he has worked as the pastry chef instructor in the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Studies program at the City College of San Francisco and leads culinary study abroad courses in Oaxaca, Mexico each summer.

As a violinist, he served as co-concertmaster of the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony and has played in the Queertetto string quartet. Among the orchestras in which he has played are the Napa Valley Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, the U.C. Berkeley Symphony Orchestra, and the Columbia University Orchestra.

Vincent and Hodgson will be soloing in Vivaldi’s Concert Grosso, which will be performed in the December concert. Principal cellist Tess Van Wagner and principle violist Beth Heid will also be featured in the concert.

The chamber orchestra was lucky to have found a wonderful cellist as principal, Tess Van Wagner. Tess studied music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, University of Washington, and Northwestern University. For 30 years, she directed orchestral programs in Belgium and the Chicago area, where she also was principal cellist with the Waukegan and North Suburban Symphonies. She performed regularly in a string quartet at the American Embassy, Chateau du la Hulpe and many other venues. Recently retired from teaching, she has been performing with many local orchestras — most recently the Seattle Philharmonic, Symphony Napa Valley, Vallejo Symphony, Solano Symphony, and Northwest Symphony.

Well known to the Napa Valley are principal violist Beth Heid and her husband, principal double bassist, Robert Wright.

Beth Heid received her music degree from the Conservatory of Music at the University of the Pacific, studied chamber music at the Mozartum in Salzburg, and has performed with numerous chamber ensembles and orchestras. Her international musical experience includes playing with the Mexico City Philharmonic and the Graz, Austria festival orchestra.

Locally she has performed with the Napa Valley Symphony, Symphony Napa Valley, and Santa Rosa Symphony as well as in many smaller chamber music groups. She is currently the violist and manager of the popular and lauded Eloquence Strings in Napa Valley.