Napa Valley College announces Food & Wine Enthusiast Classes for summer

As Napa Valley College transitions most of its classes online for the summer as a result of current social distancing protocols, individuals will still be able to sign up for a variety of Food & Wine Enthusiast classes being offered online.
Participants will be provided with recipes in advance so they may have all ingredients pre-measured prior to the start of class. The online classes are offered at a lower price than the in-person classes and are available to anyone with Internet access.
Food & Wine Enthusiast classes include:
- Breads at Home on Saturday, June 27 from noon to 2 p.m.;
- Cookies with Kids on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to noon;
- Desserts at Home on Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.;
- Make Your Family Recipes into High Quality Videos at Home on Saturday, July 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.;
- Techniques for Making Delicious Cocktails on Friday, July 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.;
- Perfect Pizza at Home on Saturday, July 25 from noon to 1 p.m.;
- How to Taste What We Eat & Drink for Adults, Teens & Tweens on Saturday, July 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Food & Wine Enthusiast programs are taught by professionals including Derek Corsino, Traci Dutton and Clayton Light.
Corsino has been involved in the culinary arts for more than 20 years as an educator, competitive baker and professional pastry chef. He currently leads the noted culinary arts program at Healdsburg High School.
Dutton is a beverage, food and hospitality expert; she works with the CIA while consulting, writing and running her own vintage cookery and libations store, Heirloom Variety, located in Calistoga.
Light is an award-winning producer/editor with an extensive background in the wine and food industry.
To register for Food & Wine Enthusiast and Community Education programs, visit napavalley.edu/CommEd.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!