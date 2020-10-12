Napa Valley College to live stream “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising” Oct. 29

Napa Valley College (NVC) Theater Arts will present a live stream virtual performance of “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising,” a co-production of NVC Theater Arts and The Streaming Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Set in a rural town amidst global civil unrest, “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising” is a harrowing tale that follows citizens under assault by cannibalistic corpses. Directed by NVC Theater Arts Professor and Artistic Director Jennifer King, in collaboration with digital director Kevin Kemp, who is the founder and artistic director of The Streaming Theatre, the 1968 cult classic horror film comes alive against the backdrop of many issues that still affect us today.
Admission is pay what you can. To stream visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.
"I am so excited to be back working with Jennifer King and the creative team that put together Romeo and Juliet,” said Kemp. “I am looking to push the boundaries of live streamed theater once again. I want to allow the new technology to lift us from that confined space and allow us to be taken to different locations and times.”
“Kevin and I spent hours sifting through the original screenplay and film transcript to develop a script that lives in dialogue with today,” said King. “This is challenging work, but it is also tremendously rewarding to creatively problem solve with our students and each other. Each day our imaginations are stretched in new ways to enhance artistic learning and expression.”
NVC Theater Arts alumna Jessica Romero serves as the assistant director for the production. Romero has worked on numerous productions with NVC Theater Arts, including serving as director for the highly acclaimed 2019 NVC production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” She has also worked with Napa Valley College’s Shakespeare Napa Valley.
"It is a gift to work with Jessica," said King. "She knows my process as I have developed it over the past decade. Her point of view allows me to consider other ways of thinking about different scenes. There are times when I think, wow, the student has become the teacher. It is great modeling for our student cast members."
The performance features an ensemble of 16 NVC alumni, students and community members, including: Alana Diaz as Harry, Andrea Rodriguez as Dr. Grimes, Brandon Larkin as Chief McCellan, Cierra Olivarez as Judy, David Plate as Professor, Emerald McDonnell as Ben, Felizia Rubio as News Reporter, Jasmin Brown as Military Officer, Jeff Bristow as Fire Chief, Jessica as Radio Announcer, Justin Buanaflor as Fire Volunteer, Lily Beltran as Phone Operator, Martin Sanchez as Johnny, Nathan Stokes as Tom, Phil Ferrero as Barbara, Pilar Gonzalez as Helen, Sophia Mendoza as Scientist and Taylor Delacy as TV Announcer.
Joining assistant director Jessica Romero on the production team is Mercedes Rivera as production stage manager, David Plate as rehearsal stage manager, Matthew Cowell as sound designer, Keira Sullivan as lighting designer, Tim Holtslag as properties designer, Abra Berman as costume and makeup designer and Lily Beltran, Sophia Mendoza, Steven Ramirez Mez and Taylor Delacy as theater technicians.
Watch now: Getting spooked at Napa's Spirit Halloween store
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!