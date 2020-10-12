Napa Valley College to live stream “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising” Oct. 29

Napa Valley College (NVC) Theater Arts will present a live stream virtual performance of “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising,” a co-production of NVC Theater Arts and The Streaming Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Set in a rural town amidst global civil unrest, “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising” is a harrowing tale that follows citizens under assault by cannibalistic corpses. Directed by NVC Theater Arts Professor and Artistic Director Jennifer King, in collaboration with digital director Kevin Kemp, who is the founder and artistic director of The Streaming Theatre, the 1968 cult classic horror film comes alive against the backdrop of many issues that still affect us today.

Admission is pay what you can. To stream visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.

"I am so excited to be back working with Jennifer King and the creative team that put together Romeo and Juliet,” said Kemp. “I am looking to push the boundaries of live streamed theater once again. I want to allow the new technology to lift us from that confined space and allow us to be taken to different locations and times.”