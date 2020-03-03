Napa Valley College travel offers three summer trips

Do you want to explore the world? See art and architecture, like the Mona Lisa and Eiffel Tower, in person? Learn more about business from a global perspective and immerse yourself in Spanish life? Visit Madrid and the walled city of Avila?
Napa Valley College’s (NVC) International Education Program will offer three programs this summer: Spanish in Salamanca (June 12-July 4), Art in Paris (June 12-July 5) and Business in Barcelona (July 7-27). The programs are open to local residents as well as students, and participants may earn up to six transferable college credits.
The Study Abroad program offers students and residents the opportunity to participate in summer sessions to appreciate global issues through the lens of another culture or language, and to develop deeper understanding of the world around them, their country, and themselves.
Spanish instructor Nicole Carrier will lead the trip to Salamanca in June. She holds a B.A. in Spanish and an M.A. in Hispanic Linguistics from Brigham Young University. Carrier has visited 30 countries and lived and studied in seven — the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Honduras, Spain, Russia, Italy and France. She recognizes the value that comes from international study.
Instructor of Studio Art and Digital Art, May Jong, will lead the art trip to Paris in June. Jong has a B.A. in Practice of Art from UC Berkeley and a M.F.A. in Painting from Claremont Graduate University. She has traveled several times to Europe.
Claudette Shatto, business and entrepreneurship instructor, is the first business instructor to take Napa Valley College students abroad. Shatto has extensive business experience having served as the vice president of sales and marketing for a winery prior to joining the college full-time. She will lead the trip to Barcelona in July.
“Study abroad programs can transform your life. Life doesn’t seem quite the same after your participation in an international program,” said María Villagómez, senior dean, NVC Study Abroad Programs. “You will no doubt be touched by universal cultures, and you will want to embrace those memories by sharing them with others. These will be moments that will enhance your life forever.” She added, “You might feel empowered and motivated to learn more about our diverse world and you might realize how comparable human behavior can be.”
Napa Valley College’s International Education Study Abroad Program has operated for more than 20 years. Participants have studied in Eastern Europe, China, Costa Rica, Turkey, Italy, Vietnam, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, France, Japan, England and the Philippines. The purpose of the program is to encourage the development of intercultural and international understanding. Course offerings encourage students to participate in summer sessions to appreciate global issues through the lens of another culture or language, and to develop deeper understanding of the world around them, their country and themselves.