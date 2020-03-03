Napa Valley College travel offers three summer trips

Do you want to explore the world? See art and architecture, like the Mona Lisa and Eiffel Tower, in person? Learn more about business from a global perspective and immerse yourself in Spanish life? Visit Madrid and the walled city of Avila?

Napa Valley College’s (NVC) International Education Program will offer three programs this summer: Spanish in Salamanca (June 12-July 4), Art in Paris (June 12-July 5) and Business in Barcelona (July 7-27). The programs are open to local residents as well as students, and participants may earn up to six transferable college credits.

The Study Abroad program offers students and residents the opportunity to participate in summer sessions to appreciate global issues through the lens of another culture or language, and to develop deeper understanding of the world around them, their country, and themselves.

Spanish instructor Nicole Carrier will lead the trip to Salamanca in June. She holds a B.A. in Spanish and an M.A. in Hispanic Linguistics from Brigham Young University. Carrier has visited 30 countries and lived and studied in seven — the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Honduras, Spain, Russia, Italy and France. She recognizes the value that comes from international study.

