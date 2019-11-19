Reservations are now open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program's fall restaurant taking place Tuesdays-Fridays, from Nov. 19-22 and from Dec. 3-12, with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave.
Led by executive chef Elena Sirignano, professional culinary students design, prepare and serve a multi-course luncheon daily as a way to gain real-time experience of working in a multi-faceted dining establishment. The menu is developed by the students themselves, using high quality, locally sourced ingredients and paired with local wines. The tentative menu includes rabbit chorizo tostada with Rancho Gordo scarlet runner beans and sweet potatoes and pan-seared, crispy-skinned striped bass with spaghetti squash. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
The cost for lunch is $45 per person. All gratuities support student educational enhancement activities. Make reservations online at www.napavalleycookingschool.org/. Reservations also will be accepted during regular business hours by phone: 707-302-2452. Please call for parties larger than six.