Napa Valley Film Festival pivots to virtual screenings for 2021

nvff2

Napa Valley Film Festival co-founder and artistic director, Marc Lhormer, right, welcomed Matthew McConaughey to the 2016 Napa Valley Film Festival. 

 Submitted photo

Because of the continuing uncertainty about COVID-19, the Napa Valley Film Festival has decided to make the 2021 event virtual, presenting approximately 60 features, shorts, and documentaries online.

The dates are the same as been had previously announced for an in-person event, Nov. 10- 14.

“After careful consideration of factors that could affect the safety and successful execution of an event in November, we have decided the cautious and prudent approach is to shift our focus this year to a virtual event," said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which presents the film festival. 

The film line-up and details about plans for 2022 events are forthcoming, according to a press release. 

Five-day passes will be available for viewing this year’s films as follows:

-- Full access pass: Unlimited access to the entire schedule of films is $99.

-- Short film pass: Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.

--  Access to individual screenings will be made available for $10 per film (subject to availability).

Garber added, "As we reimagine the festival’s future in a post-COVID world, we are excited about creating a new event in the spring that will entirely focus on entertainment storytelling emerging from the major digital streaming platforms."

For more information, visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Music in the Vineyards presented its 26th season in Napa Valley as a free, virtual chamber music festival online in August 2020.

