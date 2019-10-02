The Napa Valley Museum in Yountville will present the renowned artist, scholar and lucid dreaming expert Fariba Bogzaran, who founded the dream studies program at John F. Kennedy University in Berkeley, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free with Museum admission.
Bogzaran will speak about Surrealist art and artist Gordon Onslow Ford. She will also take part in a Q&A and book signing of the book she edited: “Gordon Onslow Ford: A Man on a Green Island,” which is available for purchase in the Museum Store.
The event is a companion to the Museum’s two current exhibitions, on display through Oct. 27: “The Surrealist Revolution in America,” in the Main Gallery, presenting original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann, and “Otherwhere” in the Spotlight and History Galleries, the first comprehensive exhibition of Juanita Guccione, one of the most intriguing “lost” figures in modern art.
A related “Rediscovering Women Artists” conference is scheduled for Oct. 26-27, in partnership with the Lincoln Theater.
For more information, call 944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.