Napa Valley Pride Cruise Night is Saturday

Napa Valley Pride Cruise Night will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, on Jefferson Street between Trancas Street and downtown Napa. The community is encouraged to “Cruise the J” to support Napa Valley Pride, while listening to a special Pride Broadcast on 99.3 The Vine from 7-9 p.m.

Cruisers and listeners at home will be provided information on supporting LGBTQ Connection Napa by donating online at lgbtqconnection.org during the Pride Cruise celebration.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for a chance to win “best decorated car” awards in several categories. The official after-party, beginning at 9 p.m., will be at the The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, located at 2485 Stockton St. off California Boulevard in Napa. Masks and social distancing will be in effect.

Pride Cruise Night Napa Valley is sponsored in part by AVOW, Blue Water Day Spa, Cellar Collections, Napa Nuts, Napa Valley Register, The Q Restaurant & Bar and 99.3 The Vine.

For more information on LGBTQ Connection Napa, visit lgbtqconnection.org.