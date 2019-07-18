Yountville Arts Commission is hosting a book reading, signing and Q&A for the mother-daughter team of Sasha Paulsen and Ariel Jackson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Yountville Community Hall, 6516 Washington St.
The two will be in conversation with Lori Narlock, founder of the Napa Valley Book Festival. Books will be for sale and signing, and beverages will be served.
“Dancing on the Spider’s Web,” Paulsen’s debut novel, is set in San Francisco and Napa Valley in the 1970s. The publisher is her daughter’s enterprise, Tempest Books, Ltd.
In what Paulsen calls “the winter after the Summer of Love,” the protagonist, Sarah, takes a break from medical school in New York and returns to California where encounters with a cast of quirky characters upend her life.
Paulsen studied journalism at UC Berkeley, and after living and working in Europe and New England, she returned to her hometown, Napa, to raise her two children. As features editor at the Napa Valley Register, she covers food, wine, arts and travel.
Ariel Jackson holds a master’s degree in linguistics from UC Davis and bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Theatre from Southern Oregon University. In August, she is heading to Wales to study Welsh.
She started Tempest Books after her mother decided she didn't want to deal with publishers.
Paulsen's son Sam is a doctor at UCLA.