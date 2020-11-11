Napa Valley restaurants brace for tougher times this winter

Dealing with the pandemic has cost Rouas an estimated $7,000 extra a month, even before adding in the additional costs of new infrastructure such as the tent. This is during a time when yearly revenues have dwindled to a fraction of normal levels for many restaurants.

“When we were open, things were actually going great,” Jones said. “But how do you make up for a lost year with only a few months?”

And it’s not just sit-down restaurants that have felt the pinch. Even businesses that have takeout anticipate the winter to be challenging.

“Our customers are used to coming in and grabbing a coffee and bagel to go, but we’re still down 50% of normal and so if that drops even lower how do you make that work?” asked Clive Richardson, co-owner of the Calistoga Roastery, a popular coffee shop on Calistoga’s main street. “I’m not sure how I’d make it if we were a sit-down restaurant.”

Since the onslaught of the pandemic there have been dire predictions that 50% or more restaurants might close. Until now most Napa Valley restaurants have survived; however, many interviewed for this article are at least entertaining the idea of going to takeout only or temporarily closing during the slow winter season.