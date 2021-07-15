Napa Valley Road Rally takes the roads less traveled

Kaufman had offered me a ridealong and gave me a choice between his yellow 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 or a 2016 Morgan 3-Wheeler. I chose the Morgan and while this might not have been the most popular choice, I’m a sucker for an open-top having grown up riding in, and eventually driving, my mother’s Mustang convertible. I’d also never ridden in a three-wheeled car before and wasn’t sure when else I’d get the chance.

So the Morgan it was.

Beauty and pain

We took off south down Highway 29 headed toward Atlas Peak, our line of roughly 20 classic and new cars (all perfectly buffed), creating quite the cacophony of roaring engines in St. Helena. After taking a right on the Silverado Trail from Skellenger — Kaufman’s favorite piece of road in all of Napa Valley — my hat suddenly flew right off. Slightly embarrassed that I didn’t secure it better, I was ready to leave it, but Kaufman pulled over, spun the car around, and rescued my cap without even getting out of the car. That’s how low to the ground a Morgan is; you can literally touch the pavement from where you’re sitting.