Auberge Resorts Collection’s award-winning Napa Valley properties, Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil have partnered with Food & Wine magazine to host the first-ever Best New Chefs Reunion Weekend Nov. 14-17.
The first-of-its-kind epicurean event will be filled with innovative cuisine and wines from the best chefs and vintners in Northern California. The culinary weekend will be hosted by Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis and Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle.
Participating chefs include Chef Gustavo Rios of Solbar at Solage, Chef Robert Curry of The Restaurant and the Bistro & Bar at Auberge du Soleil, and past Food & Wine Best New Chefs, including Chef Matthew Accarrino of SPQR; Chef Nite Yun of Nyum Bai; Chef Maria Sinskey of Robert Sinskey Vineyards; Chef Daniel Patterson of Coi Restaurant; and Chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club.
Availability for all events are limited and requires tickets to be purchased in advance at.https://aubergeresorts.com/napabestnewchefs/ Tickets start at $225 per person.
The weekend kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 14 with dinner at Calistoga Ranch hosted by Hunter Lewis and Ray Isle. The evening begins with a cocktail reception followed by an alfresco family-style dinner prepared by chefs from Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil paired with wines from Hourglass winery.
Friday, Nov. 15 starts with an interactive cooking demonstration at Solage followed by an exclusive wine tour at Ovid Winery hosted by Ray Isle. The day will culminate with an evening of wine, food and rock ‘n’ roll at Cliff Lede Vineyards. Food & Wine Best New Chefs will create a menu with courses inspired by the estate’s “rock blocks,” vineyard parcels named after proprietor Cliff Lede’s favorite classic rock songs and albums. The evening will feature some of the top Bordeaux-style blends from Cliff Lede Vineyards, along with cool climate wines from FEL, the Lede family’s Anderson Valley wine brand, all enjoyed in the winery’s tank room.
Saturday, Nov. 16 includes a luncheon hosted at Solage with Solbar Executive Chef Gustavo Rios in collaboration with the Best New Chefs. Dishes will highlight fresh and seasonal ingredients from Napa Valley. Dinner at the historic Louis M. Martini Winery will conclude the culinary weekend.