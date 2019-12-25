A tour of Pride Mountain Vineyards will prove that when it comes to Christmas decorations, Cheryl Windecker doesn’t mess around.
Thanks for weeks of work by Windecker – aka Mrs. Claus – and her “elves,” the Upvalley tasting room is adorned with snowmen, Santas, wreaths, reindeer, and hats filled with candy and treats.
Windecker, who handles accounts payable and label approval for the winery, has been decorating the winery for 21 years. Every year in early December, the winery hosts an open house for more than 150 of its neighbors, who’ve come to expect Windecker’s festive decor.
“I have three pallets of decorations that I’ve collected over 21 years,” she said. “It takes about a week and a half to two weeks to totally get it where I want it to be.”
Windecker credited co-workers Dana Kapustka and Ashley Younger – the elves – for their help this year.
Windecker, a St. Helena native, said she’s always enjoyed decorating, along with oil painting and cooking.
“Christmas at home is just totally insane,” she said. “But it’s not quite the Griswolds where it’s gaudy or anything.”
The decorations will be up until the week after Christmas. Pride Mountain Vineyards (4206 Spring Mountain Road) is open by appointment only, and is closed on Tuesdays. Call 963-4949 or go to pridewines.com.