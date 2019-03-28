The Eighth Annual Napa Valley Silverado Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, will take place on Sunday, April 7.
The three courses start on the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, and head south to the respective Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K turnarounds. The road will be closed for the race.
Entry fees for the Half Marathon: Adults 18 years and up $90 before April 7, $100 race day. Juniors, 17 years and under, $20.
Entry fees for the 10K: Adult 18 years and up $60 before April 7, $70 race day. Junior, 17 and under, $20.
Entry fees for the 5K Run/Walk: Adult, 18 and up, $50 before April 7, $60 race day. Junior, 17 and under, $10.
Online registration is still available.
Check-In will be 7—7:45 a.m. in front of the Calistoga Beverage Company, with an 8 a.m. start.
The race courses are primarily flat and fast, with the half marathon route having only two minor hills, and there will be aid stations on the out-and-back courses.
Participants will receive commemorative T-shirts, snacks and beverages. All those who complete the Half Marathon will earn a finisher’s medal. Personalized award ribbons to the top three finishers, male and female, in each age group for all distances. Personalized awards plaques to the top three overall finishers male & female in each distance and first place finishers in each age group for the Half Marathon.
For more in formation visit http://envirosports.com/.