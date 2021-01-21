Napa Valley Vintners shift platforms, dates for fundraising auctions

The Napa Valley Vintners will move Premiere Napa Valley to June 1-5 for 2021 only.

Premiere, a barrel tasting and wine auction open only to the wine and beverage trade, had been held in February and comprised hospitality events culminating in a live auction of unique lots made for the event.

Auction Napa Valley, which raised funds for Napa Valley non-profit organizations, traditionally took place in June, drawing bidders from around the world. It was canceled in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, the Vintners announced they were ending the annual charity auction, which began in 1981, and said they would look for "alternative fund-raising platforms."

"We are hopeful that the world will be in a better place by (June), and that we may be able to combine a new online format with some in-person events this year," a statement from the Vintners read. "We’ll hold out hope, but are making plans for Premiere to take place no matter the circumstances."