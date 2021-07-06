Napa Valley's BottleVin: Where wine meets technology

Through the customized codes a consumer can view a video of the winemaker talking about the vintage of the wine a consumer is holding in their hand. At a restaurant, a bottle of wine with a BottleVin code can help a diner decide which wine will please their palate best based on the meal they’ve ordered.

Some wine bottle labels have a description of what the wine inside tastes like, or where the grapes were grown, or how the wine was produced, but the space there is limited.

“You can only fit so much on the back of the bottle,” Salcedo said.

Imagine planning a special dinner and going to the wine cellar to select the perfect bottle of wine to serve your sweetie on your anniversary. In the cellar are some Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons that are always going to be good, but wines have personalities that evolve as they age and a wine opened today might taste differently than it would have tasted opened a year earlier, or a year later.