Napa Valley's Cuvaison Estate Wines continues to support restaurant workers’ group

Cuvaison Estate Wines has expanded its support of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation (RWCF) with a new charitable initiative, adding to its June donation of more than $13,000.

Cuvaison Estate Wines, which includes Cuvaison winery in Los Carneros, and Brandlin Vineyard on Mount Veeder has created three new Restaurant Wine Tasting Kits in four-, eight- and 12-bottle sets. Cost is from $175 to $500. Cuvaison will donate 5% of the proceeds from each kit to the RWCF. The RWCF is one of the leading nonprofits dedicated to supporting restaurant workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“For those of us in a position to help right now, the question isn’t have we done enough, it’s what more can we do?” said Cuvaison Estate Wines President and CEO Dan Zepponi. “We are deeply connected to the restaurant industry, and they are experiencing an unprecedented crisis. These people are more than just our valued partners, they are our friends. We all need to rise to the occasion and help organizations like the RWCF that are working to alleviate some of the suffering the industry is experiencing.”

Also included with each Restaurant Kit is the option to enjoy a private, real-time virtual tasting with a member of the Cuvaison hospitality team.