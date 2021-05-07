 Skip to main content
Napa Valley's WineaPAWlooza fundraiser is June 19

WineaPAWlooza 2

Because of WineaPAWlooza, Jameson has been able to help thousands of animals and their humans in the Napa Valley community and beyond.

 Tim Carl photo

Jameson Humane (Jameson) will hold its signature fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza 2021, virtually on Saturday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

2020’s WineaPAWlooza was viewed by more than 500 people from across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Norway.

This year’s fast-paced, virtual event features wines from more than 50  vintners and winemakers, a video message from Jameson Humane volunteers and staff and a live, interactive auction of 12 lots led by auctioneer Fritz Hatton.

A lot from the owners of Scarecrow (who are animal lovers) and a large format of Screaming Eagle, whose founder, Jeanie Phillips, is another big-hearted animal advocate, are among the lots.

Produced by Jason and Christina Wise (SOMM Documentary Films and SOMM TV), the 75-minute event will be hosted by Fritz Hatton, Vanessa Conlin, MW, head of wine at Wine Access, and Monica and David Stevens, founders of Jameson Humane and 750 Wines. It will be broadcast on SOMM TV.

Tickets are on sale at jamesonhumane.ejoinme.org/wineapawlooza2021.

Ticket pricing and levels span a range of packages. To inquire about ticketing,  contact Arwen Gallenkamp, development manager at arwen@jamesonhumane.org or 707-337-9409. For more information on Jameson Humane, contact Brad Schomburg at brad@jamesonhumane.org or 414-708-3935.

