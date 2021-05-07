Napa Valley's WineaPAWlooza fundraiser is June 19

Jameson Humane (Jameson) will hold its signature fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza 2021, virtually on Saturday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

2020’s WineaPAWlooza was viewed by more than 500 people from across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Norway.

This year’s fast-paced, virtual event features wines from more than 50 vintners and winemakers, a video message from Jameson Humane volunteers and staff and a live, interactive auction of 12 lots led by auctioneer Fritz Hatton.

A lot from the owners of Scarecrow (who are animal lovers) and a large format of Screaming Eagle, whose founder, Jeanie Phillips, is another big-hearted animal advocate, are among the lots.

Produced by Jason and Christina Wise (SOMM Documentary Films and SOMM TV), the 75-minute event will be hosted by Fritz Hatton, Vanessa Conlin, MW, head of wine at Wine Access, and Monica and David Stevens, founders of Jameson Humane and 750 Wines. It will be broadcast on SOMM TV.

Tickets are on sale at jamesonhumane.ejoinme.org/wineapawlooza2021.