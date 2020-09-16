Napa wine professionals advise how to recover your senses of taste and smell after cancer

After a cancer survivor completes treatment, their senses of smell and taste return gradually, usually within three weeks to two months. It can take up to a year for the sense of taste to be fully restored. The process can take longer or there can be permanent changes if cancer or treatments damage the salivary glands.

Lauren Ackerman, co-founder of Ackerman Family Vineyards in Napa, said going to a comprehensive medical appointment at the beginning of her treatment let her know what to expect.

“I learned all the aspects of how my life during treatment would be affected. Having close communication with my doctor became essential as each chemo session brought on new side effects. The doctors were more focused on getting me as close to a ‘cure’ as possible versus worrying too much about the various side effects afterwards,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman, who first started making wine with her husband Bob Ackerman in 1995, said her recovery from breast cancer took about a year.

“I think my senses of smell and taste changed a little bit, but I didn’t pay much attention to that. I was so focused on trying to make a full recovery that I had no choice but to stay positive,” said Ackerman.