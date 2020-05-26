NapaLearns offers new online learning program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NapaLearns announced a new online service offering courses that can lead to industry-recognized certifications from Adobe, Autodesk, Cisco and Google.

The NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy delivers and fully funds the coursework, subject-matter experts and mentors, and access to the software and labs needed to earn one or more entry level certifications in a participant’s chosen area of study.

In addition, NapaLearns will cover the cost associated with certification test preparation and exam fees. The program targets individuals ages 16-25 in Napa County who are eager to accelerate their path to Bay Area digital career opportunities that are in high demand.

When the NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy launches this summer, it will offer courses in four tracks: Information Technology, Business and Marketing, Programming and Digital Design.

Participants will be able to use tools in real-world projects while earning industry-recognized certificates that can lead to positions in cyber security, social media marketing, digital design and 3-D modeling and software development.