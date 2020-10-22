Napa's Castello di Amorosa to provide medieval setting for Disney+ show

Producers estimate the film production will provide a $6-million benefit to Napa County, including 30 temporary jobs, local fire and security contracting, $2.5 million in purchases of goods and services and $1.7 million in hotel taxes, the report said.

“I thought we can really help the Napa Valley economy, especially during the winter, if we do this,” Sattui said.

The county has been hit by the pandemic, the Hennessey Fire and the Glass Fire. Sattui, who owns two wineries, said the economy is awful and this is the most devastating year he’s seen over the past 45 years.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors approved allowing filming to take place at Castello di Amorosa, as long as film crews follow steps to prevent coronavirus spread.

“Economically, our community has been suffering,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said, adding this will be a safe way to help improve the situation.

Safety was on the minds of supervisors. They want to make sure the fantasy world of Everealm is COVID-19-free.

Producers have agreed to abide by a set of industry guidelines and Los Angeles County guidelines for the film industry. Napa County health officials have reviewed and support the standards.