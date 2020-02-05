A new church banner is one of a number of things that have taken place at Calistoga’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church since 2018, according to Charles Johnston, a member of the church’s governing body.
The banner, which was presented at church on Jan. 26, was created by seamstress extraordinaire, Carolyn Cardozo. Banners, like flags, are symbolic to a group with common ties, said the Rev. William (Father Mac) McIlmoyl. “In our case the colors symbolize the Holy Spirit shining upon us at St. Luke’s carrying forth the dove of peace to the cross declaring our Christian faith.”
In addition to the banner being displayed in the sanctuary, it will accompany church members at various events held in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California.
Johnston also said new signage for the church will be added to the church, at the corner of Berry and Myrtle streets in the next 30 days. The signage arrived in a custom plywood shipping box, measuring 4-feet by 5-feet and being sent from Nassau, New York.
You have free articles remaining.
Other developments at the church in the past 18 months include:
- The hiring of the Rev. William (Father Mac) McIlmoyl as Priest in Partnership;
- Rededication and active call to worship of the church bell;
- Landscaping along Berry Street;
- Powerpoint and screen installation in the sanctuary, providing illustrative accompaniment to sermons;
- New air conditioning and heating units in the sanctuary;
- Alternative power generator for the church and Hands & Hearts Preschool.
St. Luke’s holds Sunday services at 10 a.m., followed by a coffee hour reception. All are welcome to attend.