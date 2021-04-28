New collaborative exhibit opens at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts May 1

According to the artists, one of the things that’s been most gratifying about working in this way is the opportunity to get outside one’s own artistic comfort zone and to look at a painting purely in terms of “what does this painting need to push it forward?” But the method is also challenging and the level of trust and surrender required within their process can be exhausting.

“We sometimes just have to take a day completely away from the work and the studio and not even talk about it,” Speirs said.

But both artists note that there’s also a satisfying element of surprise when the other person adds something that never would have occurred to them.

“It’s like watching a certain poetry emerge between the elements of the paintings and ourselves,” Beerntsen said.

There is also often a haunting thread of political or cultural commentary woven through the work and a sense that one is observing a muted truism, expressed through a visual vocabulary at once current and yet very old. Although the symbolism in the paintings is usually personal, the artists intend their pictures to be open-ended enough to invite viewers to bring their own story and interpretation to each work.