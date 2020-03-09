New exhibit at CAMi Art+Wine in Calistoga begins March 14

Works of Bay Area artist Andrew Faulkner will be shown at CAMi Art+Wine in Calistoga through April 20, beginning with an opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
As a child, Faulkner celebrated coloring outside the lines. Those loose imperfect marks define his gestural painting style to this day. His work is represented by Studio E Partners in Washington D.C. and has been exhibited at The Room Gallery In Mill Valley, as well as the The Fairfax Hotel on Embassy Row in Washington D.C. His illustrations have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and Marin Magazine.
"If painting were religion I would be praying to the saints: Matisse, Diebenkorn and Hockney. With a focus on abstract landscapes and architectural interiors, my art is influenced by the vibrant colors of my northern California surroundings. Many of my landscapes use what I call an 'invented color space' where color is used to break up the composition and achieve a sense of depth and atmosphere that can be open to the interpretation of the viewer," he said.
Born into a family of artists, designers, and architects, Faulkner's paintings fuse the structural sensibilities of his architect father and the often riotous color sense of his interior designer mother. Faulkner studied painting at Trinity College with colorist George Chapman who was a student of Joseph Albers, and learned the art of defining space with color and value. After 30 years of success in the graphic design field, he decided to get a real job and become a painter.
CAMi Art+Wine is located at 1333B Lincoln Ave. Visit camivineyards.com or call 709-6889 for more information.