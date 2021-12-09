New exhibit by Calistoga artist Linda Wilds-Beltz on display starts Dec. 16

The public is invited to celebrate beautiful new works by local artist Linda Wilds-Beltz, "Peaceful Places," original acrylic paintings on canvas.

A reception will take place on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the office of Dr. Jeanette Williams, 807A Washington St, Calistoga. Admission is free. Masks are required. Light refreshments will be served.

The art will remain on view during business hours through spring 2022.

"I have been an artist at heart for as long as I can remember. Mostly self-taught, I have explored artmaking through curiosity and experimentation. In my earliest years, I implemented art tools and materials from almost anything I could find around the home," Wilds-Beltz said.

As the years unfolded, she painted holiday windows for local businesses and set backdrops for community theater productions. Ultimately, acrylic on canvas has become her primary medium.

"My art has been described as appealing in its fresh and primitive nature, that it beckons the viewer with an element of whimsy and mystery," Wilds-Beltz said. "I am delighted when I hear that my paintings invite one to 'jump right into them.' My hope is that others experience the same feeling of joy, serenity, and escape when viewing my paintings as I feel when creating them."