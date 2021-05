Calistoga Fit introduces a new Water Safety Clinic class that will be offered on a monthly basis for free at the studio.

New Partnerships Coordinator and Swim Instructor Maggie Grymes will lead the class from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 25. To sign up email maggie@calistogafit.com.

It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line, or apply sunscreen. Take the next step in saving lives in and around water.