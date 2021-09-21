New on-line drawing classes offered at Calistoga Art Center

The Calistoga Art Center is offering an on-line drawing class series with award-winning artist, designer and educator Carolyn Fee beginning Oct. 5.
This 6-part class will be live on-line and recorded for participants to view at their leisure. Classes are from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays through Nov. 9. Cost is $200.
"We’ll be drawing from life," Fee said. Students will set up their weekly still life(s) comprised of a subject matter relevant to each lesson. The objects will be easily accessed; a variety of everyday produce such as tomatoes, apples and lemons, kitchen items such as cups, bowls, bottles, spoons, and leaves and flowers found in the garden, a bouquet from the market, and house plants. We will close each class with a supportive group critique, and shared reflections and questions. Small group size allows for individual attention in a warm and supportive class environment.
Each week a new concept or technique fundamental to drawing will be reintroduced and integrated. The class is structured so that each participant is able to assimilate, at a comfortable rate, that which is relevant to personal self-expression and goals.
"When you draw, you are touching the world in an original way. Awaken to the extraordinary and transient nature of form," Fee said. "Enjoy relaxed, alert awareness and a pleasurable activation of the mind. Drawing is a curious process, so intertwined with seeing that the two can hardly be separated. Drawing is a mode of perception, and a shift in perception enables anyone to see in the way an artist sees. We’ll be working with a method of drawing that enables you, by conscious volition, to make that shift."