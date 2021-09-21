New on-line drawing classes offered at Calistoga Art Center

The Calistoga Art Center is offering an on-line drawing class series with award-winning artist, designer and educator Carolyn Fee beginning Oct. 5.

This 6-part class will be live on-line and recorded for participants to view at their leisure. Classes are from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays through Nov. 9. Cost is $200.

"We’ll be drawing from life," Fee said. Students will set up their weekly still life(s) comprised of a subject matter relevant to each lesson. The objects will be easily accessed; a variety of everyday produce such as tomatoes, apples and lemons, kitchen items such as cups, bowls, bottles, spoons, and leaves and flowers found in the garden, a bouquet from the market, and house plants. We will close each class with a supportive group critique, and shared reflections and questions. Small group size allows for individual attention in a warm and supportive class environment.

Each week a new concept or technique fundamental to drawing will be reintroduced and integrated. The class is structured so that each participant is able to assimilate, at a comfortable rate, that which is relevant to personal self-expression and goals.