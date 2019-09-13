St. Helena’s Las Alcobas Napa Valley has appointed Lindsay Swetsky as Pastry Chef, who will lead the redevelopment of the menus for the hotel and restaurant, Acacia House.
Additionally, the hotel has introduced a special wine sensory experience developed as a tasting menu for guests to explore the region’s finest wines. The hotel will offer weekly classes on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at $35 per person. Class themes include biodynamic wines, wine blends, trends in winemaking and more.
Chef Swetsky joins Las Alcobas with more than 10 years of culinary experience, having held roles at Mandarin Oriental and Meadowood Napa Valley.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Swetsky to Las Alcobas Napa Valley’s culinary team,” said General Manager Alain Negueloua. “We look forward to witnessing the panache and expertise she will bring to our menus as a veteran pastry chef.”