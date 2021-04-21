New restaurant at Dr. Wilkinson's in Calistoga offers 'healthy comfort food'

House of Better, the new restaurant at Calistoga’s renovated Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs resort, offers a health-conscious, Southwestern-inspired menu that’s not your usual anything.
Green chiles are at the heart of this flavorful, “healthy comfort food.” Think green chile stew, a green chile margarita, and green chile apple pie.
The restaurant is the creation of Bay Area chef Trevor Logan, who some may know from San Francisco’s Green Chile Kitchen, and Chile Pies Baking Co., in Guerneville.
Logan was strongly influenced by living in New Mexico during his 20s, and was indelibly taken with the fresh, high-desert grown, roasted green chiles.
“I would bring them (to San Francisco) in my suitcase, until you couldn’t anymore,” he said.
The resort itself has been completely redone and rebranded as Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs. It’s still a few weeks away from fully opening but its new restaurant is open now for dinner Thursday through Monday.
House of Better has mostly outdoor seating. Designed by SB Architects and EDG Designs, two shipping containers make up the kitchen and bar area. An outdoor bar and greenery area sits adjacent to the restaurant with tables and lounge chairs for picnics or lawn games.
“I feel like it has a little dash of Palm Springs thrown in,” Logan said.
Logan’s menu is a match for the resort’s adopted “detox and retox” mantra. The idea is to detoxify your body with spa treatments and healthy food so you are ready to take on wine country. Or, take on wine country, then detoxify, repeat as necessary.
“It’s all about finding a balance,” Logan said. “Detox so we can retox. Having fun with it and being self-aware that we all want to cleanse, and we all want to play. This is, after all, wine country.”
Many of the dishes are substantial, like the Green Chile Stew with immunity broth, sweet potatoes and Greek yogurt, and the Carne Adovada, that features New Mexican Red Chimayo marinated pork, slow-roasted for 24 hours, and served with jicama slaw and blue tortillas, made daily in-house. Pickled turmeric and zucchini are featured with Reishi mushrooms in the Urban Mitaki salad, and the fish tacos are already a menu favorite, Logan said. The flatbread is baked in an outdoor, wood-fired oven.
All ingredients sourced locally, and soon, the restaurant will soon start roasting its own chiles in a New Mexican chile roaster. It’s what Logan is most excited about, as he’s never seen one in action in Northern California, he said.
The menu is a starter for the brand new facility, and future possibilities include a green chile burger.
House of Better also offers wine and beer — some organic — and is partnering with local wineries including Tank, Maldonado, and Cliff Family wineries. There is also an agave wine margarita, and a green chile margarita.
“There is nothing that is off-limits to the green chile,” Logan said.
For those detoxing, the restaurant and bar serves its own “wellness” cocktails and herbal tonics and ferments, and Medicinal Adaptogen Teas. There is also the green chile lemonade, housemade sangria, and a Fire Cider Wellness Tonic, an age-old remedy that, among other things, is good for a hangover.
And then there are the pies. The pies are made with organic butter and less sugar than your typical pie. A daily rotation of homemade pies from Logan’s partner at the Chile Pies Baking Co. includes the popular green chile apple pie (of course, right?) with a cheddar crust and walnut streusel topping.
This pie is drizzled with a red chili honey from Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s appropriate and pleasant surprise that many dishes on the menu incorporate specialty items. Logan originally started out with a food specialty store, before branching out to restaurant fare.
Logan, in his early 50s, graduated from Berkeley’s holistic nutrition school Bauman College in 2018, and opened a pop-up in San Francisco called Booster Foods Nutrition Kitchen that sold protein bowls, seaweed salads and gluten-free pizzas.
At one point, Logan had at one time six different locations. He closed Green Chile Kitchen in 2019, and is now at a point in his life where he’s happy to not be spending all his time managing.
“I’ve found my niche. I did it all, and now I can focus on the thing I love,” he said.
The restaurant had a soft opening last week and will have a grand opening May 8. House of Better is open for dinner service Thursday, Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch hours are coming soon.
