New restaurant at Dr. Wilkinson's in Calistoga offers 'healthy comfort food'

“I feel like it has a little dash of Palm Springs thrown in,” Logan said.

Logan’s menu is a match for the resort’s adopted “detox and retox” mantra. The idea is to detoxify your body with spa treatments and healthy food so you are ready to take on wine country. Or, take on wine country, then detoxify, repeat as necessary.

“It’s all about finding a balance,” Logan said. “Detox so we can retox. Having fun with it and being self-aware that we all want to cleanse, and we all want to play. This is, after all, wine country.”

Many of the dishes are substantial, like the Green Chile Stew with immunity broth, sweet potatoes and Greek yogurt, and the Carne Adovada, that features New Mexican Red Chimayo marinated pork, slow-roasted for 24 hours, and served with jicama slaw and blue tortillas, made daily in-house. Pickled turmeric and zucchini are featured with Reishi mushrooms in the Urban Mitaki salad, and the fish tacos are already a menu favorite, Logan said. The flatbread is baked in an outdoor, wood-fired oven.

All ingredients sourced locally, and soon, the restaurant will soon start roasting its own chiles in a New Mexican chile roaster. It’s what Logan is most excited about, as he’s never seen one in action in Northern California, he said.