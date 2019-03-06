A new series of Saturday afternoon jazz concerts is coming to the Tucker Farm Center, bringing the Bay Area’s best instrumentalists and vocalists to Calistoga.
Thanks to Chris Rogers, the Center’s director, the series kicks off March 23 with a Bay Area All-Star Latin/Jazz/Brazilian Quartet. The doors open at 2 p.m. for a 3-5 p.m. concert.
The Quartet includes legendary jazz pianist and Calistoga’s own Larry Vuckovich, five-time Grammy nominee John Santos on percussion, Jeff Chambers on bass, and San Francisco-based vocalist and songwriter Charity Godin-Sanin.
“We are looking forward to getting this first one off the ground with some excellent energy and a nice program. We’ll have some exciting instrumentals as well as vocals,” Vuckovich said.
John Santos is an internationally renowned multi-Grammy-nominated percussionist and San Francisco native. He is a prolific Afro-Latin bandleader, composer, teacher, writer, producer, and cultural activist with a career of more than 45 years in the Bay Area. He has worked with acknowledged masters including Cachao, Dizzy Gillespie, Tito Puente, Bebo Valdés, Max Roach, Eddie Palmieri, and Omar Sosa. He is an Advisory Board member of Oaktown Jazz, Living Jazz, and the Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance (NY), and a Trustee of SFJAZZ. His next CD, Art of the Descarga, is scheduled for a late 2019 release on the Smithsonian/Folkways label.
Along with live performances, Godin-Sanin is also currently putting the final touches on an original recording.
“I love singing with other musicians, feeling that energy flow from one to another and then out to the audience and back again. Music is the ultimate moveable feast,” she said.
The Quartet will perform improvised Latin jazz and classic standards, including the Great American Songbook.
The next concert will be on Saturday, June 1, with a jazz trio featuring 23-year-old Sebastopol virtuoso guitarist Kai Lyons.
Concerts to follow have yet to be announced.
Tickets are $25 and available through brownpapertickets.com. The Tucker Farm Center is located three miles south of Calistoga on Hwy 29.
“We really look forward to this series that will feature Bay Area’s best instrumentalists and vocalists,” Vuckovich said. “We also plan to bring back (vocalist) Kim Nalley later in the fall, also Jackie Ryan and Clairdee.”