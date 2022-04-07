New Sharpsteen Museum exhibit to honor Mexican-American heritage in Calistoga

Calistoga has always had an abundant Mexican-American culture and history. During the Spanish era, Napa Valley was controlled by the Mission San Francisco de Solano, located in what is now Sonoma. Following Mexican independence, mission properties were secularized and partitioned into “ranchos” in the 1830s and 1840s.

This May, Calistoga's own Sharpsteen Museum — whose mission is to preserve the history of Calistoga and upper Napa Valley from its early days to post-World War I — will celebrate Calistoga’s Mexican heritage with a new exhibit: Cosas de Nuestra Casa or “Things from Our Home.”

The colorful, yet intimate exhibit will feature everyday objects, from cookware to regional textiles, embroidery, clothing and family photos, all donated by some of the city’s best-known Mexican-American residents.

Cosas de Nuestra Casa will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, May 8 — Mother’s Day — with a lively performance by St. Helena's Ballet Folklorico "El Valle" from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is free but a $3 donation per person is appreciated. The exhibit will run from May 1 through October 31.

Eden Umble, special exhibits chair and social media consultant for the Sharpsteen, was instrumental in collecting objects to display from a team of volunteers, including Placido Garcia-Hernandez, a former city councilman who was born in Chihuahua, Mexico; Julie Garcia, and Vice-Mayor Iris Lopez-Ortega.

The exhibit will feature five cases, each with a different theme and from different historic periods, like textiles and handcrafts, work, family, and Día de los Muertos. Placards explaining each display will be in English and Spanish.

Said Umble, “We’ve got the original blender, a stone mortar and pestle, black-and-white family photos; regional textiles from states like Oaxaca, and a rancheria saddle and sarape representing the charro culture, donated by Carlos Renteria.”

Umble continued, “I’ve spoken to a lot of people in town who’ve never been to the museum. We’re hoping that this deeply personal exhibit will bring in new visitors, especially Mexican-Americans who would like to celebrate the richness of their culture.”

A poster for the exhibit designed by Calistoga graphic artist Christy Fitzpatrick-Webb will also be on hand.