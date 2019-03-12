Come explore the exciting techniques of creating stained glass pieces using copper foil and traditional lead came.
Adventures in Stained Glass begins Monday, April 1. Classes will run from 6 - 9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays through April 24.
Cost for the 8-session class is $100, register at https://www.calistogaartcenter.org/adult-classes or call 707-942-2278 or email at info@calistogaartcenter.org.
Instructor Lisa C. Green has been involved with glass work since 1986. The journey began with taking classes through the Napa Jr.College under the tutelage of Jerry Sinclair and then in 1987 on to Great Panes in Calistoga working for Raymond Centanni and still working there for the last 32 years. Great Panes has done projects locally and all over the world.